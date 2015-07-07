European shares steady, attention turns to euro zone summit

LONDON, July 7 European shares steadied on
Tuesday after slipping in the previous session, with investors
focussed on crunch talks over the Greek debt crisis at a euro
zone summit later in the day.
The euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 and the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.2 percent, having
dropped 2.2 percent and 1.1 percent respectively on Monday.
The falls came after Greece rejected austerity terms for a
financial lifeline in a referendum on Sunday, though traders
said the drop was relatively contained.
France and Germany told Greece on Monday to come up with
serious proposals in order to restart financial aid talks and
the European Central Bank decided to keep a tight grip on
funding to Greek banks, raising the pressure on Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras before Tuesday's summit.
In early deals, SAP and Evonik both rose
2.4 percent, the top risers on the FTSEurofirst 300, after UBS
lifted its target price for both stocks.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Atul Prakash)