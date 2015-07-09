Miners help European shares advance as Greece remains in focus

LONDON, July 9 European shares climbed on
Thursday, led by miners after a rally in metals and Chinese
stocks, while some investors were betting Greece's creditors
will positively consider reform proposals and finally agree a
debt deal.
In a speech to the European Parliament, Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras called for a fair deal after EU leaders gave him
five days to come up with convincing reforms.
The Greek government submitted a request to the European
Stability Mechanism bailout fund to lend an unspecified amount
"to meet Greece's debt obligations and to ensure stability of
the financial system" and promised to begin implementing tax and
pension measures.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rose 1.7
percent as prices of major industrial metals rose on signs of
stabilisation in China's share markets after the country's
banking regulator announced measures to support the stability of
capital markets.
The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.8
percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was also up 0.8 percent at 1,489.74 points by 0715 GMT.
