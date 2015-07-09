Miners help European shares advance as Greece remains in focus

LONDON, July 9 European shares climbed on Thursday, led by miners after a rally in metals and Chinese stocks, while some investors were betting Greece's creditors will positively consider reform proposals and finally agree a debt deal.

In a speech to the European Parliament, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called for a fair deal after EU leaders gave him five days to come up with convincing reforms.

The Greek government submitted a request to the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund to lend an unspecified amount "to meet Greece's debt obligations and to ensure stability of the financial system" and promised to begin implementing tax and pension measures.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rose 1.7 percent as prices of major industrial metals rose on signs of stabilisation in China's share markets after the country's banking regulator announced measures to support the stability of capital markets.

The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.8 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was also up 0.8 percent at 1,489.74 points by 0715 GMT. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)