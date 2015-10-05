Glencore shares jump as Europe gets commodities boost

LONDON Oct 5 European shares climbed higher on Monday, with a surge in Glencore lifting the mining sector and firmer oil prices giving energy stocks a boost.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.7 percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also advanced 1.6 percent.

German potash producer K+S slumped, however, after Potash Corp withdrew its bid for K+S.

Glencore extended its bounce-back from a bruising sell-off a week ago, up 8 percent after a surge in its Hong-Kong-listed shares. The company issued a statement noting its share-price move but said it had no reason to explain the swings. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)