European shares pause after biggest rise since August

LONDON Oct 6 European shares paused on Tuesday
following strong gains in the previous session, with mixed
corporate updates also providing little clear direction for the
market.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.1 percent at 1,412.00 points by 0709 GMT, having risen 3
percent in the previous session, its biggest one day rise since
August.
Top riser was Bouygues Telecom, up 2 percent,
after France's third-largest mobile operator said it aimed to
improve its profit margins and sales in the coming years as it
seeks to defend its standalone strategy.
On the downside, SABMiller dropped 2 percent after
results that were materially impacted by adverse currency
movements, even as it reported a 2 percent rise in
percent rise in second-quarter sales volumes
sales volumes.
Germany's blue-chip DAX index lagged the market,
down 0.5 percent after data showed that German industrial orders
dropped unexpectedly in August.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)