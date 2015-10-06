European shares advance on interest rate outlook, led by autos

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.9 percent at two-week highs
* Auto sector top sectoral gainer led by Renault
* SABMiller drops on reported rejection of InBev offer
* TeliaSonera drops 3 pct on newspaper report
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Oct 6 European shares moved higher on
Tuesday, extending strong gains in the previous session, with
sentiment helped by expectations central banks in Europe and the
U.S. will maintain an equity-friendly monetary policy in the
coming months.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.9 percent
to trade around two week highs and the euro zone's blue-chip
Euro STOXX 50 was up 0.8 percent.
"No doubt overall sentiment has improved over the past few
days as uncertainty regarding an imminent US rate hike has been
removed for now," said Peregrine & Black trader Markus Huber.
"Firmer markets towards the end of the day would certainly
confirm that the 'Bulls' are slowly gaining the upper hand
again."
Concerns over the repercussions of an economic slowdown in
China and uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will
end a decade of easing policies had driven European shares to
nine-month lows at the end of last quarter. Now some investors
think the sell off is overdone and believe European shares are
well positioned to benefit from a rebound.
"We would buy Europe ex UK and Japan into this sell-off.
Both have reasonable EPS momentum and should receive further
support from their respective central banks," Citi said in its
global equity quarterly report.
On Tuesday data showed that industrial orders in Germany,
Europe's largest economy, dropped mainly because demand from
non-euro zone countries weakened.
The weaker data should ultimately mean that the European
Central Bank maintains its ultra-easy monetary policy, according
to Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital.
The auto sector, which has been pressured recently by a
emissions tests rigging scandal at Volkswagen, was
the top sectoral gainer with a rise of more than 2 percent.
Other sectors were higher but gains were mostly below 1 percent.
Renault rose 6 percent gain on speculation about
potential developments in the French carmaker's alliance with
Japanese partner Nissan. A source close to the matter
said Renault would hold a board meeting on Tuesday to discuss
the alliance.
Volkswagen rose 2.3 percent. The stock had
initially declined around 3 percent after reports that the car
maker had admitted 8 million vehicles were fitted with software
capable of cheating diesel emissions tests in the European
Union. Its sales in South Korea also fell.
Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller warned staff on
Tuesday to brace for "massive cutbacks" in response to the
diesel emissions scandal.
Mining and trading giant Glencore remained volatile
but reduced losses. It was down 0.5 percent after surging 21
percent in the previous session, its best daily gain ever.
Hopes of asset sales and comments that output cuts would
lift copper prices helped to support Glencore's shares on
Monday, but a fresh target price cut by HSBC suggested that
recent volatility could prevail in the near term.
Brewer SABMiller fell 3 percent following a
Bloomberg report saying the brewer was said to have rejected an
informal takeover offer from ABInBev as too low.
Among top fallers were German utility RWE and
steelmaker ArcelorMittal which gave up gain posted in
the previous session.
Bouygues Telecom rose 3.4 percent. France's
third-largest mobile operator said it aimed to improve its
profit margins and sales in coming years as it defends its
standalone strategy.
Shares in TeliaSonera fell 2.9 percent. A
newspaper reported that U.S. authorities may seek damages as
high as 8 billion Swedish crowns ($961 million) from the Swedish
telecoms operator in relation to an investigation of alleged
corruption in Uzbekistan.
