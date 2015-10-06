European shares end higher led by auto, oil stocks

(Adds closing prices)
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.65 percent at two-week highs
* Auto sector among top gainers led by Renault
* Jump in crude oil prices lifts sector stocks
* SABMiller drops on reported rejection of InBev offer
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Oct 6 European shares closed higher on
Tuesday, led by auto and oil sector stocks and helped by
expectations central banks in Europe and the United States will
maintain an equity-friendly monetary policy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.65
percent, adding to strong gains in the previous session, to
trade around two-week highs, while the euro zone's blue-chip
Euro STOXX 50 climbed 0.93 percent.
"No doubt overall sentiment has improved over the past few
days as uncertainty regarding an imminent U.S. rate hike has
been removed for now," said Peregrine & Black trader Markus
Huber.
"Firmer markets towards the end of the day would certainly
confirm that the 'Bulls' are slowly gaining the upper hand
again."
Concerns over the repercussions of an economic slowdown in
China and uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will
end a decade of easing policies had driven European shares to
nine-month lows at the end of last quarter. Now some investors
think the sell-off is overdone.
"We would buy Europe ex UK and Japan into this sell-off.
Both have reasonable earnings per share momentum and should
receive further support from their respective central banks,"
Citi said in its global equity quarterly report.
On Tuesday data showed that industrial orders in Germany,
Europe's largest economy, dropped mainly because demand from
non-euro zone countries weakened.
The weaker data should ultimately mean that the European
Central Bank maintains its ultra-easy monetary policy, according
to Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital.
The auto sector, hurt by an emission test rigging
scandal at Volkswagen, was among the top sectoral
gainers with a rise of 2.1 percent.
Renault rose 5.75 percent on speculation about
potential developments in the French carmaker's alliance with
Japanese partner Nissan. A source close to the matter
said Renault would hold a board meeting on Tuesday to discuss
the alliance.
Volkswagen rose 3.8 percent after its new CEO
warned staff to brace for "massive cutbacks" in response to the
scandal. The stock had initially declined around 3 percent after
reports that the car maker had admitted 8 million vehicles were
fitted with software capable of cheating emissions tests in the
European Union. Its sales in South Korea also fell.
Oil stocks rose 2.9 percent as the crude benchmark
Brent returned to above $50 a barrel after a U.S. forecast
showed tighter oil supplies next year, while Russia, Saudi
Arabia and other big producers hinted at further talks to
support the market.
Mining and trading giant Glencore rose 2.5 percent
after a volatile day and following a 21 percent jump in the
previous session, its best daily gain ever. Hopes of asset sales
and comments that output cuts would lift copper prices helped to
support Glencore's shares on Monday, but a fresh target price
cut by HSBC suggested that recent volatility could prevail in
the near term.
Brewer SABMiller fell 3.7 percent following a
Bloomberg report that the brewer was said to have rejected an
informal takeover offer from ABInBev as too low.
Bouygues Telecom rose 3.6 percent. France's
third-largest mobile operator said it aimed to improve its
profit margins and sales in coming years as it defends its
standalone strategy.
Shares in TeliaSonera fell 2.4 percent. A
newspaper reported that U.S. authorities may seek damages as
high as 8 billion Swedish crowns ($961 million) from the Swedish
telecoms operator in relation to an investigation of alleged
corruption in Uzbekistan.
