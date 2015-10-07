European shares touch one-month high with help of commodities

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.65 pct
* Mining and energy shares among top gainers
* SABMiller up after InBev's revised offer
* Airlines down on stronger crude oil prices
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Oct 7 European shares rose for a
fourth straight session to a one-month high on Wednesday, with
SABMiller gaining after a revised offer from
Anheuser-Busch InBev and commodities stocks extending
recent gains.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.65
percent after initially rising more than 1 percent to touch its
highest level since early September. The euro zone's blue-chip
Euro STOXX 50 climbed 0.8 percent.
Some investors said fundamentals were not driving the rally,
but loose monetary policies would probably help it continue.
"The macro picture gives no reason to either buy or sell
stocks, but given the low bond yields, there are few investment
alternatives to equities," said Riccardo Ambrosetti, chairman of
Italy's Ambrosetti Asset Management.
Low valuations and benign monetary policies should help the
rebound continue throughout the quarter, Ambrosetti said. "This
is our main scenario, although we don't rule out that some
profit-taking could kick in in the short term".
Shares in SABMiller rose 1.6 percent after AB InBev, the
world's biggest brewer, increased a bid for its rival to 42.15
pounds per share in cash. That values SABMiller at nearly 68
billion pounds ($103.63 billion).
"The brewing sector has been desperate for M&A all year and
we will continue to see such attempts as margins are under
pressure and consolidation is a way going forward," Lorne
Baring, managing director of B Capital Wealth Management, said.
Baring said commodity shares probably saw their bottom in
late September and have got a base to advance further. Even at
these levels, however, owning mining stocks still presented
elevated risk.
The European mining index surged 5.3 percent, up for
a seventh straight day and the biggest gain of any sector.
Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on mining shares to
"attractive" from "in-line". It also upgraded Rio Tinto, Bhp
Billiton and Anglo American.
The energy index rose 2.7 percent on stronger metals
and rising oil prices, which broke out of a month-long
range after a forecast suggested a global glut may be easing.
The rise in crude oil prices hit airlines stocks, though.
They also faced some selling pressure after Credit Suisse cut
the sector to "equal-weight" from "overweight". IAG,
Ryanair and easyJet fell 4.5 to 3.6 percent.
Britain's biggest supermarket, Tesco, was slightly
higher, reversing initial losses. It had reported a 55 percent
slump in first-half profits but said it was trading ahead of
expectations.
"The more obviously positive pockets include the ongoing
strengthening of the balance sheet," said Richard Hunter, head
of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown. "The outlook is guarded and
the full-year guidance unchanged, whilst currency headwinds may
continue to provide additional obstacles."
Volkwagen gained 8.7 percent, rising for a third
straight day. New CEO Matthias Mueller told a German newspaper
the company would recall cars affected by its emissions-rigging
crisis in January and complete the fix by the end of next year.
