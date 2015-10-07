European shares end slightly up as rally loses momentum

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.1 pct
* Mining and auto shares among top gainers
* SABMiller pares gains as new InBev offer rejected
* Airlines down on stronger crude oil prices
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Oct 7 European shares ended slightly
higher on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains as a three-day
rally appeared to lose momentum, but gains among miners and
autos offset a decline in airline stocks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index pared gains
in the last stretch of the session to end up 0.12 percent. The
index had earlier gained more than 1 percent to touch its
highest level in about one month.
One trader said morning losses at Wall Street weighed on
European shares while short covering appeared to have come to an
end with global economic concerns emerging again. Some investors
still expect loose monetary policies to help the rally continue,
in spite of weak economic data, but do not rule out profit
taking.
"The macro picture gives no reason to either buy or sell
stocks, but given the low bond yields, there are few investment
alternatives to equities," said Riccardo Ambrosetti, chairman of
Italy's Ambrosetti Asset Management.
Low valuations and benign monetary policies should help
sustain the rebound through the quarter, Ambrosetti said. "This
is our main scenario, although we don't rule out that some
profit-taking could kick in (for) the short term."
According to a Reuters poll of investors, European stock
markets will rise until the end of 2015 but will not regain
their peaks from earlier in the year. The poll points to the
Euro STOXX 50 index, which on Wednesday edged up 0.2
percent, rising further to 3,400 points.
Mining companies were the leading sector, crowning a
seven-day rally a 5.2 percent jump. Morgan Stanley upgraded
mining shares to "attractive" from "in-line". It also upgraded
Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Anglo American
.
According to Lorne Baring, managing director of B Capital
Wealth Management, commodity shares probably reached a floor in
late September and have a base to advance further. Even so,
owning mining stocks still presents elevated risk.
The energy index rose 2.7 percent, reducing gains
after a report showed U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected
last week.
Airline stocks were among the leading losers after Credit
Suisse cut the sector to "equal-weight" from "overweight". In
the sector, initially hit by the oil price rally, IAG,
easyJet and Ryanair fell more than 5 percent.
Shares in SABMiller edged up 0.3 percent, reducing
earlier gains after the world's No. 2 brewer rejected an
improved $104 billion offer from bigger rival Anheuser-Busch
InBev as too low.
Britain's biggest supermarket, Tesco, gained 2.5
percent, reversing initial losses. It had reported a 55 percent
slump in first-half profits but said it was trading ahead of
expectations.
In a positive auto sector, Volkswagen rose 7.1
percent, up for a third straight day. The German group said on
Wednesday it would take time to get to the bottom of its rigging
of diesel emissions tests while German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said she believed Volkswagen was doing its best to address its
problems.
Spanish engineering firm Tecnicas Reunidas fell 5.6
percent. A broker said the stock was hit by a report saying the
oil minister of Kuwait had ordered an indefinite delay in
signing a multi-billion contract for the Al Zour refinery.
