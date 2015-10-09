European shares set for best week since January

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
LONDON Oct 9 Top European stocks climbed to a one-month high on Friday and were set for their best weekly gain since late January on renewed hopes that central banks would keep monetary policy loose for longer.
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed the central bank thought the economy was close to warranting a rate hike but decided it was prudent to wait for evidence a global economic slowdown was not knocking the United States off course.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1 percent at 1,441.68 points by 0706 GMT after rising to a one-month high of 1,442.25, helped by a rally in commodity stocks.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index surged 3.4 percent, the top sectoral gainer in Europe. Glencore rose nearly 6 percent after saying it would slash its annual output by a third. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.