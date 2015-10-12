European shares supported by surge in German utilities

LONDON Oct 12 A surge in the share prices of
German utility stocks propped up European shares on Monday,
enabling the region's stock markets to remain near one-month
highs.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
risen to its highest level in a month last Friday, was flat
while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 dipped
0.1 percent.
However, Germany's DAX outperformed to rise 0.2
percent, with utilities RWE and E.ON rising
10 percent and 8 percent respectively.
Both those stocks rose after the German Economy Ministry
said on Saturday that the operators of German nuclear power
plants had set aside enough funds to pay for decommissioning the
country's reactors.
Glencore also rose 1 percent after the mining and
trading giant announced plans to sell copper mines in Australia
and Chile to reduce its debt pile.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)