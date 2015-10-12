European stocks edge lower after rally, German utilities shine

* RWE and E.ON both surge by more than 10 pct
* German utilities pass "stress test" on nuclear plan
* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX down 0.2 pct
* Rolls Royce, Safran hit by reports of probe into sector
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Oct 12 European shares nudged
lower on Monday but remained close to one-month highs reached
after a rally last week, with German utilities soaring on easing
concerns over nuclear costs.
E.ON and RWE both rose more than 10
percent in their biggest one-day bounce in seven years after
Berlin concluded the companies had set aside enough money to
decommission their nuclear plants.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.23 percent and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.23 percent.
Traders said that it was no surprise some investors were
taking profits following last week's gains, while Japanese
markets were closed for a holiday and the United States was
celebrating Columbus Day.
"The market is consolidating after last week's rally also
because of the holidays in the U.S. and Japan," ActivTrades
chief market analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said.
He said investors would be focusing on Chinese trade balance
data, but most of all on U.S. economic statistics later this
week for more indications as to when the Federal Reserve will
increase rates, the real focus for markets in recent weeks.
Rolls-Royce and Safran both dropped more
than 4 percent, with traders citing a negative impact on those
shares from media reports over the weekend of a European
regulatory investigation into the airline maintenance market.
Biotechnology group Novozymes fell 3.8 percent
after Goldman Sachs downgraded its shares to "sell" from "buy".
Fiat rose 1.6 percent after the carmaker disclosed
pricing for the initial public offering of Ferrari that could
value its luxury sport car unit at close to $10 billion.
The strong gains in utilities E.ON and RWE helped the German
blue-chip index DAX outperform Europe. The index, which remains
some 20 percent below a record high reached in April, was up
0.24 percent.
Hampstead Capital hedge fund manager Lex Van Dam said the
DAX now looked in better shape. "Finally some good news out of
Germany, with the utilities RWE and E.ON leading the way. I am
quite constructive on the market," he said.
