European shares fall on weak China data, ASML slides after results

LONDON Oct 14 European shares fell on Wednesday
as new concerns about deflationary pressures in China impacted
equity markets, while technology group ASML slid after
weak results.
Data on Wednesday showed that consumer inflation in China
eased more than expected in September while producer prices fell
for the 43rd straight month.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.9
percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
declined by 1 percent.
ASML, which is a supplier to top global semiconductor
makers, was one of the biggest fallers, dropping 6 percent after
its third-quarter earnings came in slightly below analysts'
expectations, and with fewer than expected new bookings.
Banco Comercial Portugues also fell 3.9 percent
while the broader Lisbon stock market dropped back
after Portugal's caretaker prime minister failed to obtain
backing from Socialist Party leader Antonio Costa on forming a
new government on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)