European shares fall on weak China data, ASML slides after results

* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 down around 1 pct
* ASML slides after Q3 results
* Skanska warns of impact on earnings from writedowns
* New business in-flows lift Hargreaves Lansdown shares
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 14 European shares fell on Wednesday
as new concerns about deflationary pressures in China impacted
equity markets, while technology group ASML and
builder Skanska slid after weak business updates.
Data on Wednesday showed that consumer inflation in China
eased more than expected in September while producer prices fell
for the 43rd straight month.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1
percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
declined by 1.1 percent.
Germany's DAX also fell 1.2 percent, leaving the
DAX some 20 percent below a record high reached in April.
European stocks have fallen back from those April peaks, due
partly to the signs of weakness in China, the world's second
biggest economy and a major overseas market for European
companies such as carmakers and luxury goods groups.
"The general situation in China appears to be indicating
weak domestic demand. Overall sentiment on equity markets is
weak," said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank.
ASML, a supplier to top global semiconductor makers, was one
of the biggest fallers, dropping 6 percent after its
third-quarter earnings came in slightly below analysts'
expectations, and with fewer than expected new bookings.
Skanska also fell more than 7 percent, its worst day since
August 2011, after it said writedowns would hit its third
quarter profits.
However, British financial company Hargreaves Lansdown
rose 7.3 percent, the best performer on the
pan-European STOXX 600 index.
Even though Hargreaves reported a drop in first quarter
assets under administration, investors were pleased by the fact
that the company's new business in-flows had hit a record high.
