European shares fall on weak China data, ASML slides after results

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.6 pct
* ASML slides after Q3 results
* Skanska warns of impact on earnings from writedowns
* New business in-flows lift Hargreaves Lansdown shares
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Oct 14 European shares fell for a
third day on Wednesday as new concerns about deflationary
pressures in China hit equity markets, while technology group
ASML and builder Skanska slid after weak business updates.
Data on Wednesday showed that consumer inflation in China
eased more than expected in September while producer prices fell
for the 43rd straight month.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.43
percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
declined by 0.6 percent.
Germany's DAX also fell 0.8 percent, leaving the
DAX some 20 percent below a record high reached in April.
European stocks have retreated from those April peaks, due
partly to the signs of weakness in China, the world's second
biggest economy and a major overseas market for European
companies such as carmakers and luxury goods groups.
"Chinese data are weighing on sentiment, along with a
disappointing earning reports from JPMorgan in the U.S. But we
shouldn't forget that we've just left behind the best week of
the year and some profit taking is normal," said Marco Vailati,
head of research at Cassa Lombarda, said.
Data on Wednesday showing euro zone industrial output fell
in August was giving another reason to take profit, he said.
ASML, a supplier to top global semiconductor
makers, was one of the biggest fallers, dropping 4.2 percent
after its third-quarter earnings came in slightly below
analysts' expectations, and with fewer than expected new
bookings.
Sweden-based builder Skanska fell more than 8
percent, its worst day since August 2011, after it said
writedowns would hit its third quarter profits.
Danish jewellery firm Pandora fell 6 percent
after a dealer survey pointed to softer sales in the U.S..
However, British financial company Hargreaves Lansdown
rose 5.1 percent, the best performer on the
pan-European STOXX 600 index.
Even though Hargreaves reported a drop in first quarter
assets under administration, investors were pleased by the fact
that the company's new business in-flows had hit a record high.
Portugal's blue-chip index PSI rose 0.7 percent,
outperforming the rest of Europe, although political uncertainty
persisted after political parties failed on Tuesday to reach a
deal on forming a new government.
"Strong falls in bank shares in the last few days,
especially Millennium BCP, drew the attention of
investors who took advantage to get back into these stocks at
lower prices amid high volatility," said Albino Oliveira, an
analyst at Fincor brokers.
"The lack of reaction in debt yields to the environment of
political uncertainty shows the market is following the
situation but is not stressing out about it."
