European shares open higher led by Casino; Burberry slumps

* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 both up 0.5-0.6 pct
* Casino, Unilever lead gainers after results
* Burberry slumps on first-half sales miss
MILAN, Oct 15 European shares rose on Thursday
following three days of losses, tracking gains in Asia on
growing expectations the U.S. will delay any interest rate hike
until 2016, with retailer Casino among the top
performers.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.6
percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
gained by 0.5 percent.
Casino was the top gainer in the pan-European index with a
rise of 7 percent as third quarter sales at the French retailer
showed a marked improvement across all store formats in its home
market.
Unilever rose 3.5 percent after it reported better
than expected third-quarter sales, although it added that
sluggish markets globally continued to weigh on its performance.
However, Burberry fell 9 percent after the company
missed forecasts for first-half sales growth and highlighted an
increasingly challenging environment for luxury sales, hit
particularly by greater caution amongst Chinese customers.
Volkswagen rose 0.7 percent, shrugging off news
that the German automotive watchdog KBA will force the carmaker
to recall 2.4 million vehicles in connection with a emissions
test rigging scandal.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)