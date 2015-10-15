European shares up on U.S. rate outlook, led by Casino; Burberry slumps

* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 both up 1 percent
* Good set of results lifts French retailer Casino
* Burberry slumps as China slowdown leads to sales miss
* Profit warning sends shipbuilder Fincantieri to all-time
low
* Eyes on earnings, U.S. consumer prices data
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Oct 15 European shares rose on Thursday
after three days of losses, tracking gains in Asia on growing
expectations the United States will delay any rate hike until
2016, with retailer Casino and consumer goods maker Unilever
lifted by positive results.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index both
gained around 1 percent.
Investors were focusing on a raft of corporate results in
Europe and the United States, while U.S. consumer prices data on
Thursday will also be closely watched for clues over the timing
of a rate increase in the world's largest economy.
"Overall sentiment is mixed, however with U.S. rates not
likely to go up any time soon, China stabilising and markets
having come off substantially from their highs over the past few
months some feel increasingly tempted to take advantage of
generally lower valuations," said Peregrine & Black trader
Markus Huber in a note.
French retailer Casino rose 6.9 percent, making it
the top gainer in the pan-European index, as third quarter sales
showed a marked improvement in its home market that beat some
analyst expectations. However the decline in sales accelerated
in the period hit by weak consumer electronics demand in its top
market of Brazil and the August bombings in
Thailand.
"This is a good set of sales results for Casino. The bad
news in Latin America, mainly Brazil, and Thailand was known
before," Bernstein analysts, who rate the stock with an
outperform rating, said.
Unilever rose 4 percent after the consumer goods
maker reported better than expected third-quarter sales,
although it added sluggish markets globally continued to weigh
on its performance.
However, Burberry fell 9 percent after a sharp
sales slowdown in China and Hong Kong led the British luxury
goods company to miss forecasts for first-half sales growth and
warn of an increasingly challenging environment.
Syngenta also reported disappointing results which
sent its shares down 2.8 percent. Sales for the Swiss
agricultural chemicals group fell a worse-than-expected 12
percent hit by currency weakness in its second biggest market,
Brazil.
Volkswagen edged up 0.05 percent, shrugging off
news that the German automotive watchdog KBA will force the
carmaker to recall 2.4 million vehicles in connection with a
emissions test rigging scandal.
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri fell as much as 18
percent, its biggest daily fall since Rome privatised it last
year, and reached an all-time low after launching a profit
warning citing woes in Brazil. The company also said it had not
taken any decision yet on a possible cash call.
Mining stocks were the top sectoral gainer in
Europe, helped by London copper prices approaching four-week
highs.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Janet Lawrence)