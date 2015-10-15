European shares led higher by Casino; Burberry slumps

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.2 percent
* Good set of results lifts French retailer Casino
* Burberry slumps as China slowdown leads to sales miss
* Eyes on earnings and U.S. consumer prices data
By Danilo Masoni and Alistair Smout
MILAN/LONDON, Oct 15 European shares rose on
Thursday, bouncing back after three days of losses, with
retailer Casino and consumer goods maker Unilever lifted by
positive results.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.2
percent at 1,422.99 points, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 index rose 1.5 percent.
Mining stocks were the top sectoral gainer in
Europe, helped by London copper prices approaching four-week
highs.
Investors were focusing on a raft of corporate results in
Europe and the United States, while U.S. consumer prices data on
Thursday will also be closely watched for clues over the timing
of a rate increase in the world's largest economy.
"With U.S. rates not likely to go up any time soon, China
stabilising and markets having come off substantially from their
highs over the past few months some feel increasingly tempted to
take advantage of generally lower valuations," said Peregrine &
Black trader Markus Huber in a note.
French retailer Casino rose 7.1 percent, after
quarterly sales showed a marked improvement in its home market
that beat some analyst expectations. However the decline in
sales accelerated in the period hit by weak consumer electronics
demand in its top market of Brazil and the August bombings in
Thailand.
"This is a good set of sales results for Casino. The bad
news in Latin America, mainly Brazil, and Thailand was known
before," Bernstein analysts, who rate the stock with an
outperform rating, said.
Unilever rose 5 percent after the consumer goods
maker reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales,
although it added that sluggish global markets continued to
weigh on its performance.
Burberry fell 9.8 percent after a sharp sales
slowdown in China and Hong Kong led the British luxury goods
company to miss forecasts for first-half sales growth and warn
of an increasingly challenging environment.
Syngenta also reported disappointing results which
sent its shares down 2.2 percent. Sales for the Swiss
agricultural chemicals group fell a worse-than-expected 12
percent, hit by currency weakness in its second biggest market,
Brazil.
A tumultuous summer for global markets has dampened
expectations for this earnings season, with analysts expecting a
13.5 percent fall in year on year growth, according to Thomson
Reuters Starmine data.
Strategists at JP Morgan said in a note that all the major
European countries they track are seeing more earnings
downgrades than upgrades, with Italy and Spain in particular
experiencing a major reversal of their upward earnings trend.
