European shares extend gains, but Hugo Boss slumps

LONDON Oct 16 European shares extended the
previous session's rally on Friday, tracking strong gains on
Wall Street and in Asia, as some U.S. data releases eased
concerns about the pace of recovery in the world's biggest
economy.
U.S. consumer prices fell the most in eight months as
gasoline costs fell in September, but a rise in core CPI, which
strips out food and energy costs, suggested inflation was
starting to firm. Also, the number of Americans filing new
applications for unemployment benefits fell back to a 42-year
low last week.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.5
percent at 1,431.91 points by 0707 GMT after closing 1.4 percent
higher in the previous session.
However, Hugo Boss shares slumped 9 percent after
the fashion house cut its 2015 sales and profit outlook as a
slowdown in China and more hesitant tourist shoppers in the
United States hurt its third-quarter results.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)