Euro stocks face worst day since 2011 on Greek crisis

LONDON, June 29 European shares took a hammering
in early deals on Monday, with Southern European banks
especially badly hit, after Greece closed its banks and imposed
capital controls as a result of its debt problems.
Portugal's PSI-20 benchmark share index sank 5
percent, worse than a 3 percent drop in the pan-European,
blue-chip FTSEurofirst 300 index.
Germany's DAX and France's CAC both fell by
around 4 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index also declined by a similar amount - marking
the Euro STOXX's worst one-day percentage loss since late 2011.
After bailout talks between the leftwing government and
foreign lenders broke down at the weekend, the European Central
Bank froze vital funding support to Greece's banks, leaving
Athens with little choice but to shut down the system to keep
the banks from collapsing.
Greek banks will be closed and the Athens stock market shut
all week. There will be a daily 60 euro limit on cash
withdrawals from cash machines, which will reopen on Tuesday.
"The risk of a 'Grexit' (from the euro zone) is rising and
uncertainty is increasing as we enter the uncharted territory of
default, deposit controls and payment in IOUs," Goldman Sachs
wrote in a note on Sunday.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)