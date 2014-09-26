版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 26日 星期五 21:18 BJT

European markets hit by news of Gross departure

PARIS, Sept 26 European shares trimmed their gains in afternoon trade as shares of German insurer Allianz sank on news fund manager Bill Gross was leaving Allianz's asset-management unit Pimco.

Gross, one of the bond market's most renowned investors, will be joining Pimco's rival Janus Capital Group, Janus said on Friday.

Allianz shares tumbled 6 percent, representing a wipeout in the group's market value of about 3.75 billion euros ($4.77 billion).

At 1313 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,374.05 points. The index was up 0.3 percent before news of Gross departure. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

