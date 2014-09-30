European shares inch higher early; RBS jumps

PARIS, Sept 30 European shares inched higher in
early trading on Tuesday, led by shares of Royal Bank of
Scotland after the UK lender cut provisions for bad
loans.
Shares in RBS surged 4.3 percent after the group said it
will release 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion) from provisions
it had set aside to cover losses on bad loans after an
improvement in the economy, especially in Ireland.
At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,374.36 points.
Investors awaited September inflation data for the euro
zone, due at 0900 GMT, seeking cues on the prospect for European
Central Bank to step up its efforts to stave off deflation
risks.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)