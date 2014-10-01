European shares dip after Sainsbury, Nexans warnings

PARIS Oct 1 European shares dipped early on
Wednesday, starting the new quarter in the red as sales warnings
from UK retailer J Sainsbury and French cable maker
Nexans fuelled worries over the outlook for European
corporate results.
At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,377.07 points.
Shares in Nexans tumbled 5.6 percent after the firm said
full-year revenue would be flat as sales dropped by around 4
percent on an organic basis in the third quarter.
J Sainsbury cut its full-year sales after trading fell
sharply in the second quarter, dragged down by intense
competition in a UK grocery market. However, its stock inched
higher, up 0.3 percent as traders cited relief the firm didn't
slash its dividend.
On the macro front, investors awaited a batch of euro zone
data expected to show relatively weak manufacturing activity.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson, editing by Tricia Wright)