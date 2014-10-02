European shares extend losses; eyes on ECB

PARIS Oct 2 European shares fell in early
trading on Thursday, extending the previous session's sharp
retreat and tracking losses on Wall Street, while investors
awaited details on the European Central Bank's new asset-buying
plan.
At 0702 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,364.02 points, after
losing 0.9 percent on Wednesday.
Later on Thursday, the ECB will unveil a new asset-buying
plan which it hopes will prop up inflation and revive the euro
zone economy. The ECB plans to buy asset-backed securities (ABS)
- packages of reparcelled loans - with a view to spurring the
market for such credit and supporting lending to the small- and
mid-sized firms that form the backbone of the euro zone economy.
A Reuters poll on Monday showed money market traders on
average expect the ECB to buy a total of 200 billion euros of
ABS and covered bonds over a year.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson, editing by Tricia Wright)