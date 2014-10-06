Europe shares extend rebound, exporters buoyed by lower euro

PARIS Oct 6 European shares rose early on Monday, adding to the previous session's rebound in the wake of stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs figures which sparked a rally in stock markets worldwide.

German equities were leading the gains, with the DAX index up 1.3 percent. The Frankfurt bourse, closed on Friday for a public holiday, was catching up with the rebound in stocks in Europe.

At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,354.11 points in a broad-based rally.

Shares in exporters such as Airbus featured among the top gainers, getting a lift from the euro's further slide following U.S. jobs data. Airbus was up 1.1 percent while Daimler was up 1.9 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson, editing by Tricia Wright)