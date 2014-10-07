版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 7日 星期二 15:16 BJT

European shares fall; Rio surges on M&A news

PARIS Oct 7 European shares slipped in early trading on Tuesday as data showing Germany's industrial output falling far more than expected spooked investors, although losses were limited by a rally in mining shares boosted by M&A news.

Shares in Rio Tinto surged 5.3 percent, while Anglo American added 2.9 percent and BHP Billiton gained 1.2 percent. Rio said it rejected a merger approach from smaller rival Glencore to create a $160 billion mining and trading giant.

At 0712 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.6 percent at 1,341.77 points. Germany's DAX was down 0.8 percent.

Germany posted its biggest drop in industrial production since the financial crisis in early 2009, Economy Ministry data showed on Tuesday, the latest figures to raise question marks about Europe's largest economy.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐