European shares fall; Rio surges on M&A news

PARIS Oct 7 European shares slipped in early
trading on Tuesday as data showing Germany's industrial output
falling far more than expected spooked investors, although
losses were limited by a rally in mining shares boosted by M&A
news.
Shares in Rio Tinto surged 5.3 percent, while Anglo
American added 2.9 percent and BHP Billiton
gained 1.2 percent. Rio said it rejected a merger approach from
smaller rival Glencore to create a $160 billion mining
and trading giant.
At 0712 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.6 percent at 1,341.77 points.
Germany's DAX was down 0.8 percent.
Germany posted its biggest drop in industrial production
since the financial crisis in early 2009, Economy Ministry data
showed on Tuesday, the latest figures to raise question marks
about Europe's largest economy.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)