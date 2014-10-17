European shares halt sell-off; Rolls-Royce sinks

PARIS Oct 17 European stocks rose in early
trading on Friday, halting the week's sharp drop after Wall
Street pared losses as macro data soothed fears about the U.S.
economic outlook.
At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,250.48 points, after
losing 3.7 percent earlier in the week.
But gains looked fragile, and a warning from Rolls-Royce
that it would not return to growth next year fuelled
worries over corporate profits and sent shares of the British
engineering group down 7 percent.
The month-long sell-off in European stocks has prompted
U.S.-based investors to slash their exposure to Europe,
according to data from Thomson Reuters Lipper.
A Lipper poll of 109 U.S.-domiciled funds invested in
European stocks, which include exchange-traded funds' (ETFs)
holdings, shows net outflows of $1.3 billion in the seven days
to Oct 15, the biggest weekly redemptions since Lipper started
to monitor the data in 1992.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)