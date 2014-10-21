European shares dip early; Total falls after CEO dies

PARIS Oct 21 European shares fell in early
trading on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's losses as
data showing a slowdown in Chinese economic growth kept
investors on edge, offsetting better-than-expected quarterly
sales from Apple.
Shares in oil giant Total fell 1.2 percent after
its chief executive Christophe de Margerie was killed when a
business jet collided with a snow plough during takeoff at
Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport.
At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,270.57 points, after
losing 0.6 percent on Monday.
China's economic growth slowed in the third quarter to its
weakest since the 2008/09 global financial crisis, as a slumping
property market dragged on manufacturing and investment,
fuelling worries over flagging global growth.
