公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 24日 星期五 15:06 BJT

European shares fall early after New York Ebola case

PARIS Oct 24 European shares fell in early trading on Friday, reversing the previous session's gains, as investors fretted about news that a doctor who had recently returned to New York from West Africa had tested positive for Ebola.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,310.25 points.

A New York City doctor who treated Ebola patients in West Africa became the first person to test positive for the virus in America's largest city, setting off fresh fears about the spread of the disease. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)
