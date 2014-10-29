European shares rise ahead of Fed; Sanofi drops again

PARIS Oct 29 European shares rose early on
Wednesday, tracking sharp gains on Wall Street ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's latest policy announcement.
Shares in French pharma group Sanofi bucked the
trend, dropping 5.3 percent and adding to the previous session's
slump, after its board said on Wednesday it had decided to oust
chief executive Chris Viehbacher.
At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,321.69 points, led by
mining shares such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
up 0.9-1.2 percent, climbing along with metal prices.
The Fed is expected to announce the end of its bond-buying
stimulus while restating its willingness to wait before hiking
interest rates, which should reassure markets.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)