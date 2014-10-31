European shares rally after surprise BoJ easing

PARIS Oct 31 European shares surged in early
trade on Friday, tracking sharp gains in Tokyo after the Bank of
Japan stunned global financial markets by easing policy further.
At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.3 percent at 1,344.18 points, extending
its sharp two-week rally.
The Bank of Japan will increase the pace at which it expands
base money to about 80 trillion yen per year, up from a previous
target of 60-70 trillion yen. It also decided to increase its
purchases of government debt by about 30 trillion yen and extend
the average duration of JGB holdings to around 10 years, and
decided to triple its purchases of exchange-traded funds and
Japan real estate investment trusts.
The surprise announcement sent Tokyo's Nikkei index
surging 4.8 percent.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)