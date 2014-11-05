版本:
European shares bounce back, helped by earnings

PARIS Nov 5 European shares rose early on Wednesday, reversing most of the previous session's losses, as a raft of positive results from companies helped lift sentiment.

Shares in Lundin Petroleum surged 4.5 percent after the Swedish oil and gas producer posted third-quarter earnings above expectations.

British retailer Marks & Spencer climbed 7 percent after reporting forecast-beating results.

At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,337.16 points, after falling 1 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)
