Europe shares rise ahead of U.S. jobs data, ArcelorMittal surges

PARIS Nov 7 European shares rose in early trade
on Friday, helped by positive corporate results from blue-chips
including steelmaker ArcelorMittal as investors
awaited key U.S. monthly jobs data.
Shares in the world's largest steelmaker gained 3.6 percent
after it reported a higher-than-expected profit in the third
quarter and said improvements in its steel business were more
than offsetting weak mining operations.
At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,354.64 points.
According to a Reuters survey, employers probably added
231,000 new jobs to their payrolls after boosting them by
248,000 in September. The unemployment rate is forecast holding
steady at a six-year low of 5.9 percent.
