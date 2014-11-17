版本:
European shares fall as Japan slips into recession

PARIS Nov 17 European shares dropped in early trading on Monday, hit by worries over the pace of global growth after data showed Japan, the world's third-largest economy, slipped into recession.

At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.7 percent at 1,335.76 points, a level not seen since Nov. 5.

Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) fell at an annualised rate of 1.6 percent in July-September after dropping 7.3 percent in the second quarter following a rise in the national sales tax, which clobbered consumer spending. The country's economy had been expected to rebound by 2.1 percent in the third quarter. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)
