European shares inch higher ahead of ZEW

PARIS Nov 18 European stocks inched higher in early trading on Tuesday as investors bet on Germany's ZEW survey to start showing some signs of stabilisation and reverse 10 straight months of declines.

At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.05 percent at 1,352.51 points, with Germany's DAX up 0.3 percent.

Shares in European cable and telecoms company Altice bucked the trend, falling 4.1 percent after private equity firms Carlyle and Cinven sold 7.5 million shares via an accelerated bookbuild.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)
