European shares slip; Areva sinks after dropping targets

PARIS Nov 19 European shares inched lower in
early trade on Wednesday, with mining shares dragged by a sharp
fall in iron ore prices and nuclear group Areva
sinking after it dropped its financial targets.
Shares in France's Areva tumbled 19 percent after it
suspended its 2015 and 2016 financial targets, blaming delays to
a Finnish nuclear project, the slow restart of Japan's reactors
and a lacklustre nuclear market.
At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,356.86 points.
Rio Tinto fell 2.4 percent and BHP Billiton
shed 1.3 percent.
China's iron ore futures slid nearly 5 percent to a record
low on Wednesday, piling more pressure on spot prices that have
slumped to their weakest in more than five years as a supply
glut hangs over the commodity.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa)