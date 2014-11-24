European shares pause after sharp rally

PARIS Nov 24 European shares inched lower in
early trading on Monday, taking a breather after the previous
session's sharp rally sparked by dovish comments from European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi and a surprise interest rate
cut in China.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,384.15 points, after
surging 2.1 percent on Friday.
On the M&A front, shares in British insurer Aviva
fell 2.9 percent after it agreed terms on a possible deal to buy
rival Friends Life for 5.6 billion pounds ($8.8
billion). Friends Life shares rose 5.1 percent.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)