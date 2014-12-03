European shares inch up as Nordic telecoms rally

PARIS Dec 3 European stocks rose in early trading on Wednesday, with Nordic telecom operators Telenor and TeliaSonera rallying after agreeing to merge their Danish operations.

Shares in Telenor rose 2.3 percent while TeliaSonera added 1.5 percent after unveiling their join-venture deal. The companies hope to save 800 million Danish crowns ($133 million) annually in efficiency gains.

At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,396.05 points. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)