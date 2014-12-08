Europe shares fall, led by Italian stocks after credit downgrade

PARIS Dec 8 European shares fell in early
trading on Monday, trimming some of the previous session's sharp
gains, following soft macro data from China and Japan while
Italian shares dropped after S&P downgraded the country's credit
rating.
Milan's MIB index was down 0.7 percent, with Banco
Popolare down 1.3 percent and BMPS down 0.9
percent.
S&P on Friday cut the country's sovereign credit rating from
BBB to BBB-, just one notch above junk, citing weak growth and
poor competitiveness which undermine the sustainability of its
huge public debt.
At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,399.68 points, after
surging 1.8 percent on Friday.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)