版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 11日 星期四 16:07 BJT

European shares fall for fourth session in a row

PARIS Dec 11 European shares fell in early trading on Thursday, losing ground for the fourth session in a row, as the slump in oil and iron ore prices knocked resource-related shares lower and fuelled worries over the pace of global growth.

At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,355.87 points. The index has lost 3.5 percent so far this week.

Oil services stocks featured among the biggest losers, with Seadrill down 2.7 percent and PGS down 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐