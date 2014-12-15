Europe shares trim gains, traders cite hostage situation in Ghent

PARIS Dec 15 European stocks briefly trimmed
their gains on Monday after four gunmen took a hostage in an
apartment in the Belgian city of Ghent.
Police were called after the four armed men were seen
entering a building in the Dampoort district of the city on
Monday morning. A spokeswoman for prosecutors said that the four
had taken a man hostage there.
News of the hostage-taking emerged after a security scare in
Australia hit just hours earlier. An armed man walked into a
downtown Sydney cafe, took hostages and forced them to display
an Islamic flag, stoking fears of a jihadist attack.
Pan-European equities trimmed their gains but were still in
positive territory at 1106 GMT, with traders citing the hostage
situation in Belgium. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,325.87 points, while
Belgium's BEL 20 was up 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)