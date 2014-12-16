European shares halt sell-off; Orange rallies on EE talks

PARIS Dec 16 European shares inched up in early
trading on Tuesday, halting their week-long sell-off, with
Orange and Deutsche Telekom rallying on
news of talks with BT to sell EE.
Orange was up 4.1 percent and Deutsche Telekom up 1.4
percent after the two firms entered exclusive talks with BT for
a potential 12.5 billion-pound ($19.6 billion) sale of EE.
At 0811 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,293.27 points. The
benchmark index has tumbled around 8 percent in the past six
sessions, as the relentless drop in oil prices hurt energy
shares and fuelled fears of deflation in the euro zone.
