RPT-European shares resume slide as Russia fears persist

BRIEF-Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Dec 17 European shares fell in early trading on Wednesday, reversing part of the previous day's tentative bounce, hurt by a further drop in oil prices and Russia's brewing financial crisis.
At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.9 percent at 1,303.21 points.
Brent futures fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, down for a sixth straight session, with persistent worries of a supply glut keeping prices near a 5-1/2 year low under $60 a barrel.
Total was down 1.2 percent, Saipem was down 0.9 percent and BP was down 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
MONTREAL, April 20 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada in a move that would intensify competition with domestic rivals, including Air Canada's lower-priced Rouge service.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied petitions to halt the execution of an Arkansas murderer, allowing the state to proceed with its first execution in 12 years after Arkansas's top court approved the use of a drug in its lethal injection mix.