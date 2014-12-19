Tech stocks lead European shares higher on M&A boost

PARIS Dec 19 European stocks climbed early on
Friday, with French information technology services firm Atos SE
leading a rally in tech stocks after unveiling a deal
to buy Xerox Corp's IT outsourcing arm.
Shares in Atos rose 6 percent, leading gains in the STOXX
Europe 600 Technology sector, which was up 1.1 percent
at 0814 GMT.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.7 percent at 1,366.26 points, adding to a 3 percent
rally on Thursday.
Air France-KLM bucked the trend, tumbling 7.3
percent after the airline issued its third profit warning in six
months, cutting its 2014 earnings goal by 200 million euros as
higher-than-expected costs from a recent pilot strike added to
weaker unit revenues.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa)