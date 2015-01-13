版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 13日 星期二 16:11 BJT

European shares fall as oil slump hits energy stocks

PARIS Jan 13 European stocks fell in early trading on Tuesday, with the relentless drop in oil prices fuelling worries over the prospect for corporate profits in the energy sector.

At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,351.67 points.

Total was down 1.9 percent and Royal Dutch Shell down 1.5 percent, as Brent futures tumbled to $45.43 a barrel, down 4.2 percent.

Bucking the trend, shares in German retailer Metro rose 3.3 percent after the group said it saw a recovery at its wholesale and consumer electronics units gain pace in the last three months of 2014, making up for weakness at its department stores. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐