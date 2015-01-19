European shares inch up early; Julius Baer bounces back

PARIS Jan 19 European shares inched up in early
trading on Monday, adding to last week's strong gains, helped by
mounting expectations the European Central Bank is about to
embark into a bond buying programme to support the euro zone
economy.
At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,408.40 points, after
gaining 1 percent on Friday.
Shares in Julius Baer featured among the top
gainers, up 2.7 percent, after the Zurich-based private bank
said it did not suffer any losses soon after the Swiss National
Bank's decision to abandon a three-year-old cap on the franc.
