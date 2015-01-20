European shares rise early as China data reassures

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 11
May 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS Jan 20 European shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a rally in Asian shares after data showed China's economic growth slowed less than feared.
Shares in Unilever bucked the trend, falling 1.7 percent after the consumer goods major posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter underlying sales growth due to weak emerging markets.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,417.33 points, just shy of a seven-year high hit in the previous session.
China's economy grew 7.4 percent in 2014, its slowest pace in 24 years and barely missing the country's official 7.5 percent target. But the data was seen as a relief for investors, who had feared a sharper slowdown. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)
May 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, May 10 Williams Companies Inc does not expect further acquisitions or asset sales in the near term after divesting its olefins plant in Louisiana to focus on its natural gas business, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
* 21St century fox reports third quarter income from continuing operations before income tax expense of $1.25 billion and total segment operating income before depreciation and amortization of $1.94 billion on 5% revenue growth