European shares extend rally; ASML surges after results

PARIS Jan 21 European shares inched higher in
early trade on Wednesday, gaining ground for the fifth session
in a row, lifted by expectations the European Central Bank is
about to launch a quantitative easing programme to boost the
region's economy.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,425.94 points.
ASML NV featured among the top gainers, up 4.6
percent after the world's second largest maker of semiconductor
production equipment posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter
results.
