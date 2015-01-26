Spreadbetters see Europe shares falling after Greek vote

PARIS Jan 26 European stocks were set to fall
at the open on Monday, trimming some of last week's sharp gains,
as Greece's Syriza party promised to roll back austerity
measures after sweeping to victory in a snap election.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open around 67 points lower, or down 1 percent, Germany's DAX
to open 114 points lower, or down 1.1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to open 48 points lower, or 1 down
percent.
Spain's IBEX was seen opening 196 points lower, or
down 1.9 percent and Italy's MIB opening 398 points
lower, or down 1.9 percent.
Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras promised on Sunday that
five years of austerity, "humiliation and suffering" imposed by
international creditors were over after his party's victory.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)