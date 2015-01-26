版本:
European shares fall at open after Greek election

PARIS Jan 26 European stocks fell at the open on Monday, trimming some of last week's sharp gains on heightened concerns the Greek election results could lead to renewed instability in Europe.

At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,475.49 points.

Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras promised that five years of austerity, "humiliation and suffering" imposed by international creditors were over after his Syriza party swept to victory in a snap election on Sunday.

While Tsipras fell just short of an overall majority, he is set to lead the first euro zone government committed to overturning the kind of budgetary rigour that was imposed on Greece as a condition of the bailout in 2010, which could embolden anti-austerity parties across the euro zone. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)
