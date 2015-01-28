Positive earnings help Europe stocks resume rally

PARIS Jan 28 European shares rose in early
trading on Wednesday, reversing most of the previous session's
losses, as a batch of positive corporate results helped boost
sentiment.
Shares in European technology firms rallied, with ARM
Holdings up 4 percent, lifted by forecast-beating
results from Apple.
Shares in Electrolux also featured among the top
gainers, rising 7.2 percent after the global home appliances
maker forecast decent market growth on both sides of the north
Atlantic this year.
At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,482.61 points, bouncing
back after losing 0.8 percent in the previous session.
